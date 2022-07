The NOPD is investigating this shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating the shooting of a two-year-old in the 5900 block of Bullard Avenue in Read Boulevard East on Wednesday.

A two-year-old toddler arrived at a local hospital via a private conveyance, according to an NOPD press release.

The NOPD first learned about the incident around 6:19 p.m. The incident was confirmed at about 7:21 p.m.