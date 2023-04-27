Nate Diaz turns himself in to NOPD following Bourbon St. brawl, claims self defense

NEW ORLEANS — Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has turned himself in to New Orleans police after a video of him choking out a man during a Bourbon Street brawl went viral.
Through his attorney, Diaz claimed he was acting in self-defense.
According to booking documents he was booked into jail Thursday morning on a second-degree battery charge.
Diaz was in New Orleans for the Misfits boxing event at Xavier Friday night.
Videos on social media show dozens of the fighters and social media influencers out on Bourbon Street late that night when several appeared to start fighting in the street around 2 a.m. Saturday outside Crescent City Pizza.
NOPD said in a statement: "Witness alerted the officers to a white male subject who was believed to be unconscious. A short time later, the subject regained consciousness. Officers observed the subject was bleeding from the rear of his head and EMS was summoned to render aid."
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.