Two women were arrested for allegedly working as prostitutes a Livingston Parish massage parlor.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, residents filed several complaints about suspicious activity at the A&J Massage parlor and Ocean Spa.

LPSO partnered with State Police to perform an undercover investigation into both massage parlors and ended up arresting two women from A&J Massage.

Fu Zhaohua and Xu Haiying, both Denham Springs residents, were arrested for "prostitution by massage," according to LPSO.

No arrests were made at Ocean Spa, but a cease and desist order has been placed on the business in relation to this investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.