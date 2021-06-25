Unknown man kidnaps 2 boys in Lower Ninth Ward, allows them to escape from vehicle, NOPD says

NOPD officials say the man was seen driving a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership placard. The placard had the word "Yakis" written on it.

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD investigators are looking for a kidnapping suspect in the Lower Ninth Ward who lured two boys into his car last week before letting them go.

The kidnapper, described as a light-skinned black man wearing a green shirt and cargo pants, reportedly enticed two juvenile boys near the intersection of North Rocheblave and Reynes streets into his car by promising them $100 to mow a lawn.

Police say the kidnapping happened on June 19.

The pair got into his car, but police say they were let go. Investigators didn't say why the man let them out.

NOPD officials say the man was seen driving a white Dodge Charger with a blue dealership placard. The placard had the word "Yakis" written on it.

