'Unremorseful' Reserve couple arrested for killing infant daughter, abusing 13-month-old son

LAPLACE, La. — A St. John Parish couple has been arrested on murder counts after responding to an emergency call on Tuesday morning. Deputies found a four-month-old girl unresponsive in a bed in the home of a couple living in the 100 block of Northwest 18th Street in Reserve, La.

Upon further investigation, the couple's 13-month-old son was also found showing signs of neglect and abuse.

Sheriff Mike Tregre arrested and booked 31-year-old Chevy Lafountain and 24-year-old Angel Taylor with child desertion and cruelty to juveniles with force/violence for the crimes they committed upon their son, pending autopsy results of their infant daughter.

On Wednesday, SJSO's preliminary findings of the autopsy concluded the infant suffered starvation, malnutrition, dehydration, severe neglect and child abuse, which led to her death.

In a media release to WWL, SJSO Detectives stated the couple "appeared unremorseful" in their daughter's death and the current living conditions of the home and inconsistencies in the couple's statements led to their arrest.

In addition to the initial charges, both were booked for second-degree murder. Upon the arrest for the initial charges and the second degree murder charge.

Bond was set at $600,000 with no 10 percent for either parent.

The 13-month-old is now in state custody.