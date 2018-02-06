NEW ORLEANS -- A girl was shot in the neck in Mid-City, according to NOPD.

Police reported that the shooting took place in the 400 block of S. White Street around 6:55 p.m.

The unidentified victim, who is 7-years-old, was taken to University Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition.

A preliminary report from police said the girl was shot once in the neck by another child who was playing with a gun.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

