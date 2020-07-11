Update: LSP releases identity of November 1 JP hit and run victim

The bicyclist has now been identified as 53-year-old Lloyd Ferrier.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police now have an update on the fatal hit and run that killed a bicyclist November 1 in Jefferson Parish.

Based on witness information and evidence collected at the scene, the bicyclist has now been identified as 53-year-old Lloyd Ferrier and the car that hit him was a tan 2004-2006 Mazda MPV minivan.

The crash happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. November 1, near Iris Avenue and River Road also known as Louisiana Highway 611-1.

Police said that Sunday, Ferrier was traveling northbound on the Mississippi levee and was trying to cross over River Road when the minivan traveling westbound, hit Ferrier and left him dead at the scene.

The car is descried to have substantial damage to the front end.

The identity of the driver is not known at this time.

Anyone with information concerning the vehicle and/or its driver is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

