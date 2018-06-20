New Orleans Police arrested five people Saturday night after a brawl on Bourbon Street left two of their own beaten and bruised and a suspect shocked with a stun gun.

An arrest warrant indicates police believe Patriceia Casher, 26, started the scuffle outside The Swamp bar in the 500 block of Bourbon after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Witnesses said Casher had been thrown out of the bar, and she began causing a disturbance on the street. She was with a group of nearly 20 tourists from Mississippi and surrounding states at the time.

New Orleans Police Officer Lee Berry and Officer Matthew McKoan tried to break up the ruckus, but the warrant says Casher started punching Berry after he had been knocked to the ground.

Another Pascagoula, MS resident, Kyle Stallworth, 27, began trying to hit Officer Berry when he was trying to place Casher in handcuffs.

According to the warrant, a third Man, David Wilson, 26, began pushing Officer McKoan as he tried to help Berry arrest Casher. Police allege Wilson head-butted Officer McKoan in the struggle.

A third police officer arrived at the scene and ordered Wilson to stop. When police say he refused, they shocked him with a stun gun.

Trumaine Holmes, 31, was also arrested on a charge of battery on a police officer in the brawl.

According to the records, surveillance video from a city-owned camera and from nearby businesses indicated a fifth man who was with the group, Alejandro Ford, 23, had pulled a gun from his waist band during the incident.

Police said they arrested him as he placed it back into his waistband without using it.

Wilson was taken to University Hospital for an evaluation because he was tasered before being booked into Orleans Parish Prison.

