NEW ORLEANS -- Police say the shooting that brought traffic to a crawl on the Crescent City Connection started as a hit and run.

According to NOPD, the two vehicles were involved in a hit and run at an unknown location before driving to US Business West near Carondelet Street, where 22-year-old Devin Raymond opened fire on the other driver.

Despite being shot in the shoulder, the unidentified driver continued onto the Crescent City Connection, where they and Raymond finally stopped.

The unidentified driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for their gunshot wound and will be cited with hit-and-run driving once released.

Raymond was arrested and booked on one count of aggravated battery by shooting.

Two lanes of traffic were closed for the investigation, but have since been reopened.

Anyone with additional information on this incident can contact the Sixth District at 504-658-6060 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

