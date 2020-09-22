Texas man turns himself in for the death of Kenner hotel manager

The manager, Ashok Patel, was found by officers on the ground in the rear parking lot suffering from injuries caused by Schulien.

KENNER, La. — A Texas man wanted for second-degree murder after allegedly killing a Kenner hotel owner in the hotel's parking lot turned himself in to police.

David Schulien, 30, surrendered to Kenner police this afternoon for the battery and death of Kenner resident 67 year-old Ashok Patel.

According to police, Patel was found by officers on the ground in the rear parking lot of the Radisson Hotel on June 16. Patel saw Schulien speeding through the hotel parking lot that night and went to investigate.

As he approached the car he took pictures of Schulien and the license plate number before Schulien allegedly got out of the car and struck Patel.

Patel died of his injuries nearly three months later.

The pictures Patel took helped police identify the rental car Shulien was in and with video from the rental car company, a warrant was issued for Schuleins arrest.

Schulien was arrested at his home in Texas by local authorities and extradited to Louisiana on July 17, 2020.