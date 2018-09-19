NEW ORLEANS -- Two teenagers now face second-degree murder charges after police say they were involved in a Hollygrove double shooting.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Hamilton and Edinburgh streets around 8 p.m. on September 9. The killed a 16-year-old girl and left a 23-year-old man critically injured.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy Tuesday in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL