NEW ORLEANS – Officials believe two carjackings and an armed robbery Saturday night within a four-block area may be related.

According to a crime alert from the Tulane Police Department, the university learned of three different crimes within a 20-minute timespan. Tulane Police said one of the victims was a faculty member.

In the first incident, police said a 21-year-old woman was approached when she was getting into her Toyota Tacoma in the 5400 block of Lasalle Street by three men who demanded her belongings. One of the men had a semi-automatic handgun, according to a preliminary police report. The suspects entered the woman's SUV, but were unable to start the truck and ran off, police said.

In the second incident, three men approached a 31-year-old man in the 2200 block of Octavia Street. One of the men was reportedly armed with a handgun, and the suspects took off with the victim’s 2013 Yamaha scooter.

In the third incident, a 51-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were reportedly backing out of their driveway in the 5400 block of South Roberston Street when two men came up. Police said one of the men was armed, and ordered the victims out of their 2015 red Toyota Rav4. A report said the suspects hit the victim’s porch before driving off.

All of the incidents happened around 9:40 p.m., reports said.

Tulane Police said all three incidents may be related. The crime alert stated all of the men were 18-20 years old, wearing all black clothing and white shirts over the lower half of their faces.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL