U.S. Army soldier accused of raping LSU student inside dorm

The woman told LSU Police that she met 22-year-old Desmond Saine while drinking heavily at an off campus party.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A U.S. Army soldier is in custody after he reportedly was accused of raping a Louisiana State University student at her dorm.

According to WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge, the woman told LSU Police that she met 22-year-old Desmond Saine while drinking heavily at an off campus party on March 13. After leaving the party, Saine allegedly reached out to her on social media asking to hang out at her dorm.

The television station reports that the woman said at the dorm Saine tried to kiss her, but she declined.

"After she said no, arrest documents allege that Saine then removed the victim's clothes anyway and sexually assaulted her," WBRZ reports.

Saine was reportedly arrested Thursday at Fort Polk in Vernon Parish where he was stationed with the U.S. Army. WBRZ cited LSU Police records that reportedly said Saine denied raping the woman, but did say she did not want him to kiss her.