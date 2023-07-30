NOPD searches for a suspect wanted in armed vehicle theft in Little Woods neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are searching for a victim’s SUV taken from a woman during an armed robbery.
It happened Friday in the 7300 block of Shaw Avenue in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East.
The victim reported to police that she was leaving her residence when she was approached by an armed person wearing a camouflage ski mask.
The masked suspect demanded her keys and belongings. She complied, and the suspect drove off in her 2016 Range Rover Evoque with Louisiana license plate #708DYM.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this vehicle or additional information about this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.