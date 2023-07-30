NOPD searches for a suspect wanted in armed vehicle theft in Little Woods neighborhood

The victim reported to police that she was leaving her residence when she was approached by an armed person wearing a camouflage ski mask.

NEW ORLEANS — Detectives with the New Orleans Police Department are searching for a victim’s SUV taken from a woman during an armed robbery.

It happened Friday in the 7300 block of Shaw Avenue in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans East.

The victim reported to police that she was leaving her residence when she was approached by an armed person wearing a camouflage ski mask.

The masked suspect demanded her keys and belongings. She complied, and the suspect drove off in her 2016 Range Rover Evoque with Louisiana license plate #708DYM.