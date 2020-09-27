Veteran NOPD officer booked for relationship with underage teen

A 13-year veteran of the NOPD has been arrested on accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.
According to the NOPD, its Public Integrity Bureau received information that Officer Rodney Vicknair, 53, was involved in a relationship with the underage minor.
Because of the findings, an arrest warrant was obtained for Vicknair, who was taken in to custody as his St. Tammany home on Friday, according to NOLA.com.
The NOPD said the warrant contained the following charges:
- Sexual Battery
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- Malfeasance in Office
He was placed on immediate emergency suspension pending the outcome of this investigation.
“Allegations against one of our own involving a juvenile is reprehensible," NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said. "Upon learning of the situation the NOPD took swift action against the accused officer. New Orleans Police Officers are held to a higher standard. We will not tolerate behavior that compromises the public trust or violates the law."