Veteran NOPD officer booked for relationship with underage teen

He was taken into custody at his St. Tammany Parish home Friday night, according to police.

A 13-year veteran of the NOPD has been arrested on accusations of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

According to the NOPD, its Public Integrity Bureau received information that Officer Rodney Vicknair, 53, was involved in a relationship with the underage minor.

Because of the findings, an arrest warrant was obtained for Vicknair, who was taken in to custody as his St. Tammany home on Friday, according to NOLA.com.

The NOPD said the warrant contained the following charges:

Sexual Battery

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Malfeasance in Office

He was placed on immediate emergency suspension pending the outcome of this investigation.