Veteran State Police Captain Lamar Davis named new superintendent

Captain Lamar A. Davis has been promoted to State Police Superintendent, Governor Edwards announced Friday.

NEW ORLEANS — The new superintendent of the Louisiana State Police force is a 22-year veteran of the force, a former member of the U.S. Army and the Louisiana National Guard.

Captain Lamar Davis was promoted Friday by Governor John Bel Edwards as the replacement for retiring Colonel Kevin Reeves, who is stepping down effective Saturday, October 31.

“Capt. Davis has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues. I am confident that he will continue to lead this agency with the utmost professionalism and highest standards in order to protect the public’s safety,” said Gov. Edwards.

Davis is a native of Baton Rouge who graduated from Southern University in Baton Rouge and received a masters degree from Southern University in New Orleans.