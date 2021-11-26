Victim found shot, killed in Harvey, deputies say

Deputies investigating the killing are withholding the victim's name until they can reach the victim's family.

HARVEY, La. — A male victim was found in a vehicle shot to death in Harvey Friday morning, deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

After a report of a shooting near Desterahan Avenue and 4th Street around 4 a.m., JPSO dispatch sent deputies to the 3200 block of 4th Street to investigate.

There, they found a male victim wounded by gunfire in a vehicle.

The victim was declared dead where he was found.

JPSO deputies labeled the killing a homicide.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867