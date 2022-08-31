Victim found shot to death in a vehicle in Central City

The victim was found at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Central City homicide that happened at the intersection of Louisiana Avenue and Loyola Avenue Tuesday night.

NOPD officials say they received the initial call of a shooting at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arriving at the scene, police found a male victim in a vehicle having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect has been named, nor is there no current knowledge of a motive.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy has been done and his family has been notified.