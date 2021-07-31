Victim hospitalized after being shot several times in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — A shooting at a Slidell apartment complex left a man hospitalized Saturday.
According to the Slidell Police Department, they received a call of multiple shots fired at 301 Spartan Drive in The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex parking lot.
When police arrived at around 3:20 p.m., they said they found a man suffering from several gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, according to Slidell Police.
The victim's condition is not known at the moment and his identity has not been released.
Slidell Police said this is an ongoing investigation and has asked that anyone with information about this incident, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the Slidell Police Department at 985-643-3131. You will remain anonymous and a cash reward is available.