Victim hospitalized after being shot several times in Slidell

SLIDELL, La. — A shooting at a Slidell apartment complex left a man hospitalized Saturday.

According to the Slidell Police Department, they received a call of multiple shots fired at 301 Spartan Drive in The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex parking lot.

When police arrived at around 3:20 p.m., they said they found a man suffering from several gunshot injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, according to Slidell Police.

The victim's condition is not known at the moment and his identity has not been released.