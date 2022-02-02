Victim shot and killed in car on I-10 Wednesday night

A man was found shot to death inside of his car on I-10 near the Louisa Street exit, the NOPD said.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed while inside of his car on I-10 westbound near the Louisa Street exit Wednesday night around 11 p.m.

New Orleans Police say they were called to respond to a crash at that location and found a man dead inside of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending family notification.

Investigators say they are gathering evidence to try to identify the perpetrators and establish a motive in the shooting.

It is one of several interstate shootings in New Orleans over the last year to 18 months. A few weeks ago a mother was shot and killed on I-10 while driving with her daughter in the car.