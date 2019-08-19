NEW ORLEANS — A person was seriously injured Monday evening after they were shot in the chest in New Orleans, police officials said.

NOPD officials announced around 5:40 p.m. that they responded to the intersection of Baudin and Gayoso streets, off of Tulane Avenue in Mid-City, where a person was suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

No details on the victim's condition nor a motive for the shooting were immediately available from police officials. Police are investigating the incident as an aggravated battery by shooting.

NOPD officials ask that anyone with information on this crime and all crimes in New Orleans call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.