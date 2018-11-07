COVINGTON -- Three people were taken to the hospital and six people were arrested after a brawl outside a Covington convenience store.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the ISTOP Grocery on N. Columbia Street Tuesday night around 7:35 p.m. when the fight broke out.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital after the fight. Two people had minor injuries and one was stabbed multiple times.

Six people were arrested, including a 16-year-old juvenile.

Chalmeale Gillin, 30

R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

R.S. 14:34.7 Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

Cedric Laurant, 43

R.S. 14:35 Simple Battery

R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

Britney Gillin, 29

R.S. 14:37 Aggravated Assault

Latania Magee, 39

R.S. 14:34 Aggravated Battery

Alvin Laurant, 38

R.S. 14:35 Simple Battery

R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

16-year-old Juvenile

R.S. 14:108 Resisting an Officer

R.S. 14:35 Simple Battery

Additional charges are pending and more arrests may follow.

A gun and shell casings were recovered at the scene, but no one appears to have been shot during the fight.

The investigation is ongoing.

