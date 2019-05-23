Three burglars came in through the ceiling of a shoe store in Gentilly.

Surveillance video obtained by NOPD shows three unidentified male burglars break in through the ceiling of the Elite Sports store located on Gentilly Boulevard on May 18, just after midnight.

One of the burglars appears to pull a gun from his waistband when he hits the floor (about one minute into the video).

NOPD

Police say the burglars stole several pairs of shoes, clothing and jewelry from the store.

NOPD detectives believe the burglars fled in a dark, four door sedan.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-522-1111.