St. Claude carjacking caught on video, NOPD searches for suspects

A porch security camera captures how the carjacker and accomplices set up for the violent carjacking.

NEW ORLEANS — A home security camera captures the moments leading to a woman being carjacked outside her St. Claude home.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Mazant Street according to an NOPD report.

The video shows a grey four-door sedan parked on the corner Mazant and North Roman Street and then dropped off the carjacking suspect seen in the video wearing all red.

The suspect can be seen walking down the street as the driver of the sedan waits on the corner.

Out of sight of the camera, police say the female victim exited her vehicle while the engine was running to move her garbage can.

According to detectives, as she was walking back to her vehicle, the suspect in red pushed her to the ground and fled in her vehicle on Mazant Street, and then turned westbound on North Roman Street.

The awaiting vehicle that dropped off the suspect followed the suspect driving away in the victim’s 2013 Nissan Sentra.

Investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person or persons involved in this incident. Anyone with information can contact Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP (7867).