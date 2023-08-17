VIDEO: Man armed with machete robs Mid-City Subway

Police say the suspect left the scene on foot.

NEW ORLEANS — A man armed with a machete robbed a Mid-City Subway on Wednesday.

The New Orleans Police Department says it happened just before 12:30 p.m.

The video shows the suspect entering Subway on North Carrollton Avenue and pulling out the knife. He appears to tell an employee to put money into a black plastic bag. The employee slowly backs away and then runs off.

The suspect then takes the cash register before exiting the restaurant. Police say he left the scene on foot and went north on Bienville towards North David Street.