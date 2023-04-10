VIDEO: Man escapes from bounty hunter at Orleans Justice Center

A couple of hours later, the electronic monitoring company convinced 22-year-old Anthony Moore to surrender.

NEW ORLEANS — In a bold escape from the Orleans Justice Center Tuesday, a suspect being brought to jail for tampering with his electronic ankle bracelet ran from custody, and all of it was caught on Sheriff's Office video.

In this video from the intake center of the jail at 3:39 p.m., we see 22-year-old Anthony Moore being surrendered to a sheriff's deputy by an enforcement agent. But while the agent is accepting paperwork from the deputy, Moore bolts for the exit.

The agent is then seen chasing Moore across the parking lot, but she can't quite catch up to him.

A couple of hours later, the electronic monitoring company convinced Moore to surrender. He turned himself in around 9:30 p.m. Moore is now in custody on a string of domestic violence charges.