VIDEO: Man steals fridge from unoccupied renovated home

NEW ORLEANS — A video released by the New Orleans Police Department shows a man stealing a Samsung refrigerator from an unoccupied renovated home in the 6400 block of Baccich Street.

Police say the suspect entered the home through a back window on February 16 around 4:51 a.m. The man then took the fridge from the kitchen and loaded it into the bed of a light-colored Chevrolet Silverado before fleeing the area.

Investigators say the Chevrolet Silverado has aftermarket taillights.