NEW ORLEANS — New body camera footage released by the New Orleans Police Department shows the terrifying moment when a police chase turned into a shootout in New Orleans East on April 14.

According to police, two officers were dispatched to the 7400 block of Strathmore Drive to investigate a report of two people pulling on car door handles in the area. Just after 9 p.m., they encountered two men who matched the suspects' descriptions and attempted to stop them.

That’s when the video starts.

The video is from a dashboard camera, a body camera worn by Officer David Santanello and a body camera worn by Officer James Montano.

The video shows both officers chasing the two suspects down the street before gunshots ring out. Santanello pulls out his own weapon and returns fire before being struck in the calf.

Santanello hits the ground, calling for backup.

WARNING: This video is graphic

Montano was shot in the knee.

One of the suspects, 21-year-old Dwight Clark, was shot in the leg. The second suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified.

Clark is currently being held on two counts of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer.

Montano has been cleared to return to duty, according to NOPD. Santanello is expected to return to duty soon.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identity and whereabouts of the second subject is asked to contact the Force Investigation Team at 504-658-6800 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

