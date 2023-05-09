Video: NOPD searching for suspects after French Quarter shooting

The shooting happened last week in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating and identifying suspects in a shooting that occurred last week in the French Quarter.

Security video shows the suspects coming down the street in a newer model Toyota Highlander with dark tint. One suspect gets out and shoots at a person before running back to the vehicle. The Toyota then flees the scene.

The shooting happened on August 28 in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

Police say the man who was shot was taken to the hospital via private conveyance.

No other information on the shooting is available.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.