Video shows BRPD officer kneeling on teen's neck after traffic stop, investigation underway

BATON ROUGE, La. — Video showing a Baton Rouge police officer kneeling on a teenage suspect's neck during a traffic stop has sparked an investigation into the incident.

According to our partners at The Advocate, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the police department is conducting an internal investigation.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul plans to meet with the teenager's family Monday afternoon.

In the video, the17-year-old is seen lying face down in the street while the officer kneels on his neck while placing him in handcuffs. The teenager then gets up from the ground and is escorted away by two Baton Rouge police officers.

Police officers kneeling on a suspects neck is a tactic that has been widely condemned and banned throughout the country since the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for nearly 10 minutes.