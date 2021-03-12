Video shows car windows smashed, apparent burglaries while fans at Saints game

Dozens of fans said they returned to their cars after the game to find the windows broken and their cars vandalized.

NEW ORLEANS — A few dozen Saints fans watching Thursday night's game at the Casears Superdome, came out after the game to find that their cars had windows smashed and had been vandalized and burglarized.

Surveillance video shows a car pull up and someone get out near cars parked near Earhart Blvd. and Claiborne Avenue, a popular spot for fans to park and cross over a stairway to the Superdome.

The person on the video appears to smash in at least two windows and then jump into the vehicles in an apparent attempt to burglarize them.