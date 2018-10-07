Underneath the blazing New Orleans sun brazen crooks are stealing A/C units in the Gentilly area, police said.

“It’s a hurting feeling. You lose sleep over this kind of stuff,” said a homeowner on St. Anthony Avenue who did not want us using his name.

In late April around 3 p.m. at the home he owns, surveillance video shows a person walk onto the property with something in his hand. A red Ford Ranger can been seen parked on the street. About two hours later, a red Ford Ranger pulls into the driveway. “He (the first suspect) comes in with tools in hands like he’s working. And the other guy, short guy, stocky guy, he opens the gate. They get in and take the unit,” said the homeowner.

The homeowner thinks these thieves are targeting contractors whose homes are left vacant at times while they are remodeled. This case on St. Anthony happened a roughly two months before a vacant home on Elysian Fields got two of its A/C units stolen. Police say the crimes are related because again it’s the same red truck. In both cases neighbors were fooled. They thought the truck was a work truck with people coming to work on the house.

"I saw someone on the other side of the fence,” said Philippe Radelet, who lives next to the Elysian Fields home. “I thought he was weeding or something like that because that was the noise I heard."

A/C units often get stolen for cooper, but laws have made it so scrap yards have to keep records. At Airline Salvage in Metairie they also have everyone who comes in on film.

“It’s a five-day business wait from the time you bring your copper in. We get names, addresses, everything,” said Doug White with Airline Salvage.

The St. Anthony homeowner thinks because the units are so expensive, his were close to $4,000 he says, that the thieves are selling them straight up. He just hopes police catch these crooks before he has to start raising rents to make up for lost profits.

“Imagine someone comes to you and take $4,000 from you. In this economy we can’t forward to lose that kind of money,” said the homeowner.

If you know anything about either one these crimes you are encouraged to call police.

