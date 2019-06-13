Gunshots interrupted a one-year-old child's birthday party in a Tangipahoa Parish park Wednesday after a fight broke out nearby. Two people were arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with the incident.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows the end of the fight at Zemurray Park in Hammond on June 12, just before 6 p.m.

The video shows two women fighting on the ground while a child screams. Shortly after the video begins, another person can bee seen firing a handgun into the air several times.

According to initial reports, nobody was struck by the gunfire.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron said a 16-year-old male suspect was arrested on charges of attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery.

Police also arrested 33-year-old Carlene Jackson on suspicion of prinicpal to attempted first-degree murder (essentially aiding and abeting the crime) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

"There was a fight with a large crowd," Bergeron said. "A suspect had actually fired a gun at several of the people in the crowd."

According to the timeline laid out by investigators, the shooting was spurred on by an event outside of Hammond city limits the night before. Bergeron said the incident appeared to involve money owed to one of the people who later fought.

Wednesday afternoon, a large group of people gathered at the park, near the child's party. Jackson and the 16-year-old were among this crowd. At some point, Jackson began fighting with another woman (seen in the video).

The teenager, who knew Jackson, picked up a gun which had fallen out of somebody's purse and began firing. In the video, it appears as though he is firing into the air, but police contend he was firing into the crowd of people to break up the fight.

"A male subject had picked up a gun off the ground and was actually shooting at several of the people who were fighting," Bergeron said.

Police responded within four minutes, Bergeron said. During that time, the teenager dropped the gun, which was picked up by a good Samaritan who handed it over to officers when they arrived.

Officers began breaking up the incident, and then began the investigation into what had happened. Jackson and the teenager both stayed in the park after the shooting, and were taken into custody.

Bergeron described the entire incident as "pretty chaotic." Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

"Fortunately our officers were very close."

