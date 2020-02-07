Video shows gunman firing into window of Neyow's Creole Cafe

The man is seen calmly walking up to the large window of the restaurant, taking aim and firing two shots into the building, then walking away as the glass falls.

NEW ORLEANS — Police officials hope newly released video of a shooting at a local restaurant last month will lead to the identification and arrest of the attacker.

On Thursday, New Orleans Police Department officials released security footage from outside Neyow's Creole Cafe on Bienville Street, where a man was shot and wounded on June 18.

The video, seen below, shows a man walk up to the broad window at the front of the restaurant, take aim and fire two shots into the building, then calmly walk away as the glass falls.

The incident happened at around 9 p.m.

The victim, an unidentified 38-year-old, was reportedly struck in the arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

NOPD officials said the incident continues to be investigated as an aggravated battery by shooting. No further information, including a possible motive for the attack, has been released.

The video shows the suspect to be a Black male. He was wearing a dark baseball cap, black sweatshirt with orange lining and blue jean at the time of the attack. The weapon was a black handgun.

NOPD detectives ask anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to call 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

More Stories

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.