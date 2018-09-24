The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest and the gunman in a shooting that occurred in the 600 block of Canal Street Sunday afternoon.

Police released witness video of the shooting Monday and on the video a man can be seen firing a handgun at another man and then running eastbound toward Exchange Place.

The incident left two women bystanders injured, however police said their injuries were not life-threatening. One woman did sustain a gunshot wound to her leg and the second woman did also sustain a wound, however police say it is not clear how the second victim was injured.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Jerry Harris as a person of interest in the investigation. According to police, Harris was reportedly involved in an altercation in the area just seconds before the shooting occurred. He was also seen fleeing in the same direction as the gunman.

Police say Harris is not a wanted suspect at this time, however he is a person of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

