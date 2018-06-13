NEW ORLEANS - The teenager New Orleans police say is behind an armed robbery in the French Quarter is behind bars facing multiple charges. The incident happened Sunday night on the 600 block of Dumaine Street around 11.

The video is troubling and is hard to watch without reacting.

"That would make your blood run cold," said Nancye Segers.

"That is ridiculous," said Quentin Alexander.

It shows two visitors casually walking along Dumaine Sunday night when a man pointing a gun gets out of a car and comes up to the people from behind and demanding their things.

"I mean it was gut-wrenching," said Alexander. "I didn't know what was going to happen and I can only imagine how they felt with a gun pointed to their heads."

Nancye Segers, at Tommy's Flowers, says the whole block is talking about the armed robbery, especially after seeing the surveillance video.

"I just felt so bad for the people," she said. "Everybody is appalled, everybody's horrified and you feel helpless. It's such a beautiful city, a special city, but crime is just tearing it up."

"I think we have a serious problem with crime that's not going away," said Bob Simms.

Sims, with the French Quarter Task Force, feels three things are needed to help combat it.

"One is more police on the street, second is better lighting and third is cameras," he said. "Cameras really don't deter crime but are very good at capturing it. I think it's good for people to have cameras of their own. Communities working together to help police is a key item."

Which in this case is what helped lead police to the suspected gunman, 19-year-old Jaeson Krauss, and is a reason why Simms and others encourage people to pay attention and be proactive.

"The crime cameras that people have, I think in the long run are going to help," said Segers. "Everybody needs a camera."

"It just kind of baffles me how these things happen in the city where people come and have fun and enjoy themselves," said Alexander. "But now you have to watch out for what could happen."

Krauss was booked with two counts of armed robbery but New Orleans Police say other charges are pending. Police say they're still investigating the incident, so if you have any information that could help police call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

