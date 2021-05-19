Video shows opportunistic car thieves striking quickly at New Orleans gas stations

The first car-jacking happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a Shell station on Gentilly Blvd and Paris Ave

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department released a video Wednesday of two car-jackings that occurred less than a day apart at two different gas stations. The NOPD is hoping someone might recognize the suspects or the vehicles.

The first car-jacking happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday at a Shell station on Gentilly Blvd and Paris Ave. In the video, the victim is pumping air into the tires of his 2016 red Nissan Altima when an orange Nissan Murano pulls up next to him. A man exits the driver's side door and steals the Altima. The owner runs after the vehicle for a brief moment before the video ends.

The Murano and the Altima fled northbound on Paris Avenue, according to the NOPD.

The next incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a gas station on the 5700 block of Crowder Boulevard in New Orleans East. Surveillance video shows the owner of the vehicle just a few feet away from their 2020 Infiniti QX50 when a black SUV pulls up alongside their car, a suspect exits the SUV and takes the Infiniti as the owner attempts to chase after.

We had former New Orleans Police Officer Justin Brown, who is now involved with the non-profit Empower You Nola, take a look at the videos. He said in both cases, the drivers should have had their cars locked and engines off.

“The keys are in the car. The car is running. I can see the lights on.” Brown said. "If they would have had the keys in their hands. They would have turned the car off and doors locked. The person would have approached the driver's side, pulled on the door handles and then hopefully they would have just left and walked off.”

Brown said you should approach going to the gas station as a mission, always be aware of your surroundings and if someone has a gun, do what they say.

“It’s never worth your life, not for your vehicle or your property,” Brown said. “That’s why we have insurance.”

Brown said a majority of the time the victims of carjackings are women and that’s why he is hosting a situational awareness event next month. The goal is to teach methods to prevent crimes like these.

“We understand women are being the targets 70 percent of the time for these carjackings, armed robberies, unarmed robberies so I just thought I’d do my part,” Brown said.

The NOPD is still investigating these most recent carjackings. Call Crimestoppers at 504-822-111 if you think you can help them find the suspects.