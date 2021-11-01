VIDEO: Suspects attempt to steal ATM in Baton Rouge

The suspects were able to get the ATM out of the store but could not get it out of the parking lot.

NEW ORLEANS — Three people attempted to steal a ATM from a Walgreens in East Baton Rouge early Monday morning, according to The Advocate.

The suspects were able to get the ATM out of the store but they could not get it out of the parking lot.

An anonymous caller called police around 1 a.m. from a Jack in a Box that was close by after seeing the three people attempting to steal the ATM.

The three suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. Videos from Walgreens showed them driving off in a dark colored pickup truck that had a gray panel.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said that no money was stolen.

No other information has been made available.