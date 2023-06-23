Video: Suspects steal vehicle in French Quarter after man leaves it running while taking out trash

Police say the theft happened in the 900 block of Ursulines Avenue around 2:50 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with auto theft in the French Quarter Thursday.

Investigators say the victim parked his white 2020 Hyundai Kona and left it running. The vehicle's license plate is a Louisiana license plate 698DJG.

The video shows the victim walking from his Hyundai to move his trash cans. When the victim goes to move the second one, the suspect jumps into the driver's seat and drives away. The second suspect runs down the street and gets into the vehicle later.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.