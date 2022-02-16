VIDEO: Thieves steal woman's car in the Marlyville-Fontainebleau neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS — Video shows a woman's car getting stolen in the 4100 block of Vendome Place on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
A family member of the victim says the vehicle stolen was a white Lexus SUV. The video shows the woman and child leaving the car and walking away.
As they walked away, the suspects drove by in a reddish Jeep. After passing the Lexus, the Jeep backs up, and one of its passenger's ducks into Lexus.
Once in the Lexus, the suspect pulls off behind the Jeep.
The victims say that NOPD did come to the scene, and the incident is under investigation.