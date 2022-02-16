VIDEO: Thieves steal woman's car in the Marlyville-Fontainebleau neighborhood

A family member of the victim says the vehicle stolen was a white Lexus SUV.

NEW ORLEANS — Video shows a woman's car getting stolen in the 4100 block of Vendome Place on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

A family member of the victim says the vehicle stolen was a white Lexus SUV. The video shows the woman and child leaving the car and walking away.

As they walked away, the suspects drove by in a reddish Jeep. After passing the Lexus, the Jeep backs up, and one of its passenger's ducks into Lexus.

Once in the Lexus, the suspect pulls off behind the Jeep.