Video: Woman, child carjacked from driveway in Gentilly/Lakefront area

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for suspects in a carjacking that occurred in the driveway of a home in the University of New Orleans/Gentilly area Friday morning.
The crime occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Marigny Street.
Police say a woman and a child were getting into their white 2019 Honda Accord (license plate 135CJU) when video shows a small white vehicle pull up and block the driveway.
Police say, an armed man got out of the car, ran up the driveway and tapped on the victim’s window with a gun, ordering the victims out of their vehicle.
The woman and child got out of the car, and the suspects drove away in both vehicles.
The armed perpetrator was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, and a mask, standing about 5’8” with a slim build.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.