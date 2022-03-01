Video: Woman, child carjacked from driveway in Gentilly/Lakefront area

The video shows a car drive up to the home and block the driveway where a woman and young child were in a car.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is looking for suspects in a carjacking that occurred in the driveway of a home in the University of New Orleans/Gentilly area Friday morning.

The crime occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the 6500 block of Marigny Street.

Police say a woman and a child were getting into their white 2019 Honda Accord (license plate 135CJU) when video shows a small white vehicle pull up and block the driveway.

Police say, an armed man got out of the car, ran up the driveway and tapped on the victim’s window with a gun, ordering the victims out of their vehicle.

The woman and child got out of the car, and the suspects drove away in both vehicles.

The armed perpetrator was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray jeans, and a mask, standing about 5’8” with a slim build.