Violent Sunday evening: 2 dead, 2 injured in 4 shootings

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and two others wounded in four separate shootings in a three-hour span in New Orleans Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
The first shooting occurred at Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Streets just before 6 p.m. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.
Less than a half hour later a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Gravier and South Roman. Police said a man suffered one shot to the body at that location and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Less than an hour later there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Norgate. Police said a man was shot multiple times at that location and taken to the hospital.
Just over one hour later, at 8:17 p.m. a man was shot once to the body in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.