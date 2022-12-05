Violent Sunday evening: 2 dead, 2 injured in 4 shootings

The four shootings marred what had been a peaceful weekend for the most part.

NEW ORLEANS — Two people were killed and two others wounded in four separate shootings in a three-hour span in New Orleans Sunday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The first shooting occurred at Reverend John Raphael Jr. Way and Josephine Streets just before 6 p.m. One man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital.

Less than a half hour later a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Gravier and South Roman. Police said a man suffered one shot to the body at that location and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Less than an hour later there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Norgate. Police said a man was shot multiple times at that location and taken to the hospital.

Just over one hour later, at 8:17 p.m. a man was shot once to the body in the 5700 block of Crowder Blvd. He was taken to the hospital and later died.