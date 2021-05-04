Violent Easter weekend ends with five shooting and one homicide

All shootings are currently under investigation and anyone that has information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department has been investigating shootings since the early morning hours of Sunday.

In total there have been five shootings with one ending in a homicide.

The first shooting happened on Bourbon Street and Canal Street at around 1:55 a.m. That shooting injured two people. NOPD is currently searching for a person of interest.

The second shooting happened near Poydras Street and Convention Center Boulevard at 5:54 a.m. EMS transported one man to the hospital.

His condition is not known.

The only homicide of the weekend was in Mid-City around 11:06 p.m. on Banks Street and Carrolton Avenue, near Jesuit High School. According to police, they found a man with gunshot injuries at the location and transported him to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

The fourth shooting happened Easter Sunday near the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Mackenzie Street. Media was alerted of the incident just after 5:50 p.m.

According to the release, a woman was injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Her current condition is not known.

The fifth shooting happened near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Downman Road, where a man was shot in the leg and brought to the hospital by car.

