BATON ROUGE, La. — Baton Rouge had an especially violent night at the start of the weekend, with law enforcement responding to at least three shootings across the city, including two at or near bars. Ten people were injured.

According to a report from WBRZ, up to seven people were hurt in a shooting on Florida Boulevard less than an hour before closing Saturday morning.

"Investigators believe that some type of physical altercation took place, which escalated in people arming themselves," police said in a statement. "Shots were fired both inside and outside the club. It appears that seven individuals sustained injuries from this incident."

The bar is located near the Florida/Lobdell intersection.

Just before midnight Friday, a carjacker shot a man trying to stop his vehicle from being stolen, WBRZ reporterd.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in Tigerland just before midnight Friday.

The victim was recovering Saturday after being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the arm. Their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, police told WBRZ.

Police have not named a suspect in the shooting.

Another Friday night shooting left two injured, according to police. The attack took place just before 11 p.m. on Jasper Avenue, according to the Advocate.

The two were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody in relation to that shooting.

Ed. Note: The Advocate and WBRZ are partnered with WWL-TV to distribute important stories from throughout Louisiana.