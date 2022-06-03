Four injured in separate shootings across New Orleans: NOPD

Police did not say if any of these shootings were related.

NEW ORLEANS — Four people were struck by gunfire in separate shootings overnight Saturday, a police spokesperson said Sunday morning.

NOPD investigators did not release a specific time for two of the four shootings.

One of the shootings happened around 12:30 a.m. near Chef Menteur Highway

Downman Road. According to police, a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Another shooting happened sometime before 3 a.m. in Little Woods. A man was shot in the foot at N I-10 Service Road and Gannon Road, according to police.

A third man was struck by gunfire in the 4000 block of Tulane Ave. Police did not say when this shooting happened.

AThe fourth shooting reported by NOPD Sunday morning happened around 3:15 a.m.

Wounded by multiple gunshots, a man arrived at the hospital. This shooting took place at I-610E and Elysian Fields Ave. The victim's condition was not released by NOPD

Given the random nature of these events, it is unclear if any of these shootings are related.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information may be released further into the investigation.