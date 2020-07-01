NEW ORLEANS — The man accused of walking into a Walmart and fatally shooting a store manager was identified Tuesday.

21-year-old Kentrell Baham was detained as he tried to escape the Walmart on Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly after allegedly walking into the store around 6:30 p.m. Monday and shooting two people with a handgun. An employee was shot in the chest and died on the scene. Another woman was shot in the foot and taken to the hospital.

Walmart employees told WWL-TV the man who was killed was the co-manager at the store who had just started working their a few months prior.

NOPD officials have not identified the victim or a motive behind the shooting but witnesses told WWL-TV there was a heated argument between two customers in the store before the incident. The deceased employee tried to intervene and defuse the situation. It was hours later that Baham allegedly walked into the store and shot him to death.

Employees say the Walmart will remain closed for the day Tuesday and counselors will be available at the store for workers.

Baham was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center and faces charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. His bond was not set Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 p.m. Monday, a police officer providing security at the Gentilly Walmart called for assistance as shots rang out but by the time help had arrived, the police officer had Baham in custody.

During a press conference Monday evening, New Orleans police chief Shaun Ferguson commended the police officer's bravery.

"He immediately approached and apprehended this individual and took him into custody, which may have saved many other lives within this business," the police chief said.

Police have detained the shooter and said he'd be taken to police headquarters for investigation. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said the shooting was unfortunate.

"This is a very brazen incident," the police chief said. "You see an individual walk into a business this time of the evening — with hundreds of customers inside this business — armed with a weapon and willing to cause someone harm."

