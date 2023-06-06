Wanted: Man sought after Bourbon Street shooting wounds 1

Officers responded to the 300 block of Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a man wanted in connection with a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Sunday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Bourbon Street just before 2 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man reportedly told officers that he was shot during a fight with another unidentified man.

The police department says detectives obtained security video showing the gunman throwing away a cowboy hat before driving off in what is believed to be a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The NOPD described the vehicle as having "blacked out badging" on the front and rear, dark window tint, after-market wheels and green brake calipers.

Police say the suspect may go by the name "Chad."

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle is asked to call the NOPD detectives at 504-658-6080 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.