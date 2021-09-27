Wanted: Woman clubs victim's head with bottle on Bourbon Street: NOPD

Police sent out a photo of the woman with a statement asking the public for help to find out who she is and where she may be.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are asking for your help to identify a woman who's accused of taking part in a Bourbon Street brawl early Saturday morning.

The woman in the photo below struck the victim's head with a glass bottle at Fuego Bourbon, a bar and/or nightclub in the 500 block of Bourbon Street, police said

New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division sent out a photo of the woman with a statement asking the public for help to find out who she is and where she may be.

Police said the woman is a subject of an aggravated battery investigation.

Investigators think the woman ran toward Saint Ann Street after the confrontation, the statement said.

Anyone willing to identify the woman or place her can contact NOPD's Eighth District detectives at 504.658.6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.STOP.