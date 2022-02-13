WANTED: Woman shot at mother & child in St. Roch area: NOPD

According to police, the victim's son was in the suspect's direct line of fire when she pulled the trigger.

NEW ORLEANS — Investigators released the name and photo of a woman wanted for a Saturday St. Roch area shooting.

Police said April Butler, 36, opened fire at a mother and her child after an argument. She faces charges of attempted-second degree murder and aggravated assault.

The shooting happened Saturday at 1531 Elysian Fields Ave— the address places the shooting at the Auto Zone Auto Parts Store at Elysian Fields and N Claiborne Ave.

A social media post from NOPD's Fifth District said Butler was involved in a verbal altercation with the mother. Butler then went to her car to get a gun and shot the victim.

According to police, the victim's son was in the suspect's direct line of fire when she pulled the trigger.

When NOPD officers arrived at the scene of the shooting on Saturday, they found the mother wounded by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

More information about the shooting may be forthcoming as the investigation proceeds.

"If anyone has any information regarding this subject or incident, please notify Fifth District Detectives James Roberson pr any on duty Fifth District detective at 504.658.6050, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867," the NOPD report said.

