NEW ORLEANS —

A warrant has been issued for a suspect police believe shot and killed a man in the St. Roch neighborhood Saturday.

James Earl Webster, 31, is accused of shooting a man in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street. When officers arrived, they discovered 27-year-old Kendrick Mayes with an apparent gunshot wound.

Mayes died at the scene from his injuries.

Police initially said Saturday they were looking for a man nicknamed "Jeezy" to answer questions. That man was later identified by police as Webster.

Mayes' identity was released by Orleans Parish Coroner Jason Melancon on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of James Webster is encouraged to call Homicide Detective Patrick Guidry at 504-658-5300. Anybody with information about the crime can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.